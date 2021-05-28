Indian Idol 12’s top 9 contestants

May 28, 2021

Anjali Gaikwad

Anjali Gaikwad, hailing from Ahmednagar, is a great playback singer that gained popularity in 2017 after participating in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs

Arunita Kanjilal

Arunita Kanjilal, hailing from Kolkata is the winner of the Bengali language reality television series Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 2013

Ashish Kulkarni

Ashish Kulkarni, hailing from Pune is a BBA graduate in Computer Application after which he made a career in the singing industry

Mohammed Danish

Mohammed Danish, hailing from Muzaffarnagar has been born and brought up in a musical family and he started learning music at a very young age from his grandfather, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan

Sayli Kamble

Sayli Kamble, hailing from Mumbai, made her television debut in 2009 with the series, Mummy Ke Superstars

Shanmukha Priya

Shanmukha Priya, hailing from Visakhapatnam, has appeared in Zee Telugu Little Champs, Super Singer Junior and The Voice India Kids before participating in Indian Idol 12

Sawai Bhatt

Sawai Bhatt, hailing from nagpur, used to run puppet shows with his father in order to make a living before his talent started to get noticed and appreciated

Nihal Tauro

Nihal Tauro, hailing from Mangalore, is a singer, writer and composer that made his television debut in 2018 with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada

Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep Rajan, hailing from Champawat, is the winner of the popular singing reality series, The Voice India

For more updates on Indian Idol 12, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here