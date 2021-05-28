Indian Idol 12’s top 9 contestants May 28, 2021
Anjali Gaikwad
Anjali Gaikwad, hailing from Ahmednagar, is a great playback singer that gained popularity in 2017 after participating in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs
Arunita Kanjilal
Arunita Kanjilal, hailing from Kolkata is the winner of the Bengali language reality television series Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 2013
Ashish Kulkarni
Ashish Kulkarni, hailing from Pune is a BBA graduate in Computer Application after which he made a career in the singing industry
Mohammed Danish
Mohammed Danish, hailing from Muzaffarnagar has been born and brought up in a musical family and he started learning music at a very young age from his grandfather, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan
Sayli Kamble
Sayli Kamble, hailing from Mumbai, made her television debut in 2009 with the series, Mummy Ke Superstars
Shanmukha Priya
Shanmukha Priya, hailing from Visakhapatnam, has appeared in Zee Telugu Little Champs, Super Singer Junior and The Voice India Kids before participating in Indian Idol 12
Sawai Bhatt
Sawai Bhatt, hailing from nagpur, used to run puppet shows with his father in order to make a living before his talent started to get noticed and appreciated
Nihal Tauro
Nihal Tauro, hailing from Mangalore, is a singer, writer and composer that made his television debut in 2018 with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada
Pawandeep Rajan
Pawandeep Rajan, hailing from Champawat, is the winner of the popular singing reality series, The Voice India
