Inside Bigg Boss 16 circus-themed house
Prerna Verma
TELEVISION
OCT 01, 2022
Image: Colors TV
Staying true to the circus theme the main entrance of the garden area décor is like a circus entrance
The garden area
Image: Colors TV
The pool area is also different from every other season. Be it the horse-shaped stairs or the open ball-shaped décor on top, it truly gives a circus feel
The pool area
Image: Colors TV
The entrance has a big board, ‘welcome to the circus’ written on it. This would give anyone a feel of entering a circus, literally
The living room entrance
Image: Colors TV
Look at that huge Joker face entrance, isn’t that amazing
The Joker face entrance
Image: Colors TV
Can you see those puppets above and below the kitchen cabinet? And that big disco light setup? Well, this circus theme has given a new twist to the Bigg Boss house kitchen
The kitchen area
Image: Colors TV
The entrance to the confession room is quite interesting. It says ‘Ring Master’ at the entrance. Does that mean, this time Bigg Boss is called the ringmaster
Confession room entrance
Image: Colors TV
If a bedroom has such fun interiors and paintings on the wall, then who wouldn’t like to spend most of their time in it
The bedroom
Image: Colors TV
Can you see a merry-go-round or a dining table? This dining area is one of the prominent places in the house
The dining area
Image: Colors TV
The entrance of the smoking room looks quite quirky with 2 big boot-shaped supports
The smoking area
Image: Colors TV
Even the lights in the house are so unique. Look at this deer's face-shaped monochrome light
The monochrome deer light
