Heading 3

Inside Bigg Boss 16 circus-themed house

Prerna Verma

TELEVISION

OCT 01, 2022

Image: Colors TV

Staying true to the circus theme the main entrance of the garden area décor is like a circus entrance

    The garden area

Image: Colors TV

The pool area is also different from every other season. Be it the horse-shaped stairs or the open ball-shaped décor on top, it truly gives a circus feel

  The pool area

Image: Colors TV

The entrance has a big board, ‘welcome to the circus’ written on it. This would give anyone a feel of entering a circus, literally

   The living room entrance 

Image: Colors TV

Look at that huge Joker face entrance, isn’t that amazing

   The Joker face entrance

Image: Colors TV

Can you see those puppets above and below the kitchen cabinet? And that big disco light setup? Well, this circus theme has given a new twist to the Bigg Boss house kitchen

   The kitchen area

Image: Colors TV

The entrance to the confession room is quite interesting. It says ‘Ring Master’ at the entrance. Does that mean, this time Bigg Boss is called the ringmaster

    Confession room entrance

Image: Colors TV

If a bedroom has such fun interiors and paintings on the wall, then who wouldn’t like to spend most of their time in it

   The bedroom

Image: Colors TV

Can you see a merry-go-round or a dining table? This dining area is one of the prominent places in the house

   The dining area

Image: Colors TV

The entrance of the smoking room looks quite quirky with 2 big boot-shaped supports

   The smoking area

Image: Colors TV

Even the lights in the house are so unique. Look at this deer's face-shaped monochrome light

    The monochrome deer light

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Navratri Day 4
 Shine in Yellow

Click Here