Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Mumbai apartment

April 09, 2021

The living area comprises of velvet textured grey sofas

The duo’s balcony comes with a wooden setup for enjoying the view
Their balcony also has a potted plant and a nice place to sit

Ravi & Sargun’s dining area is in a creamy color and has textured and gorgeous wall decoration

Their lavish bathroom comprises of a  white bathtub  with a huge chandelier

It also has white bath fittings and a huge mirror

They also have a special reading area with a wall full of books for Sargun

The duo’s bedroom has a wooden carved headrest with grey velvet backrest. Brown and cream cushions act as accessories

