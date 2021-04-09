Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Mumbai apartment April 09, 2021
The living area comprises of velvet textured grey sofas
The duo’s balcony comes with a wooden setup for enjoying the view
Their balcony also has a potted plant and a nice place to sit
Ravi & Sargun’s dining area is in a creamy color and has textured and gorgeous wall decoration
Their lavish bathroom comprises of a white bathtub with a huge chandelier
It also has white bath fittings and a huge mirror
They also have a special reading area with a wall full of books for Sargun
The duo’s bedroom has a wooden carved headrest with grey velvet backrest. Brown and cream cushions act as accessories
For more updates on TV celebs, follow Pinkvilla