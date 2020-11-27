Inside Sana, Anas Sayied's wedding

November 27,2020

After quitting showbiz, Sana took everyone by surprise by getting married to Anas Sayied

She changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after tying the knot

For her big day, Sana wore a gorgeous red lehenga

She teamed her outfit with a net dupatta with heavy sequins work

Her hair and makeup was on point

She shared a beautiful boomerang of herself and captioned it, 'Blushing bride'

For her Mehendi ceremony, Sana opted for a pink and orange outfit and looked stunning

She complemented her look with a stylish choker, gold earrings and a maang tikka

She flaunted her mehendi looking beautiful as always

Sana also shared a cute boomerang with her father

