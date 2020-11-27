After quitting showbiz, Sana took everyone by surprise by getting married to Anas Sayied
She changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after tying the knot
For her big day, Sana wore a gorgeous red lehenga
She teamed her outfit with a net dupatta with heavy sequins work
Her hair and makeup was on point
She shared a beautiful boomerang of herself and captioned it, 'Blushing bride'
For her Mehendi ceremony, Sana opted for a pink and orange outfit and looked stunning
She complemented her look with a stylish choker, gold earrings and a maang tikka
She flaunted her mehendi looking beautiful as always
Sana also shared a cute boomerang with her father