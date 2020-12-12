Interesting facts about Sidharth Shukla

December 12, 2020

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and successful stars in the industry

He began his career as a model

He made his acting debut with a lead role in the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na

He is also known for portraying Shiv in Balika Vadhu and Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak

If not an actor, he would have become an interior designer
Shukla made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

He is very interested in sports. During his school days, he used to play tennis and football

The actor is a fitness freak

He is the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Shukla has been linked to Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill

