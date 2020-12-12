Interesting facts about Sidharth Shukla December 12, 2020
Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and successful stars in the industry
He began his career as a model
He made his acting debut with a lead role in the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na
He is also known for portraying Shiv in Balika Vadhu and Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak
If not an actor, he would have become an interior designer
Shukla made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
He is very interested in sports. During his school days, he used to play tennis and football
The actor is a fitness freak
He is the winner of Bigg Boss 13
Shukla has been linked to Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill
