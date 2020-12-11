Interesting things about Surbhi Chandna

December 11, 2020

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry

She made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

She later starred in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi.... Meri Bhabhi and Qubool Hai

She won hearts with her performance as Annika in Ishqbaaaz and even won several awards

She also starred in the spin-off of Ishqbaaz titled Dil Boley Oberoi
Chandna won hearts with her stellar act as Dr.Ishani in Sanjivani

She currently stars as Bani Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5

Surbhi made her film debut with Bobby Jasoos

Surbhi is a travel freak

She is rumoured to be in a relationship with Karan Sharma

