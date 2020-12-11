Interesting things about Surbhi Chandna December 11, 2020
Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry
She made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
She later starred in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi.... Meri Bhabhi and Qubool Hai
She won hearts with her performance as Annika in Ishqbaaaz and even won several awards
She also starred in the spin-off of Ishqbaaz titled Dil Boley Oberoi
Chandna won hearts with her stellar act as Dr.Ishani in Sanjivani
She currently stars as Bani Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5
Surbhi made her film debut with Bobby Jasoos
Surbhi is a travel freak
She is rumoured to be in a relationship with Karan Sharma
For more updates on Surbhi Chandna, follow PINKVILLA Click Here