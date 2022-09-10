Heading 3

Jannat Zubair & Ayaan are sibling goals

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 10, 2022

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair shares a close bond with her brother Ayaan Zubair and celebrate Rakshabandhan every year

    Rakshabandhan

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The duo is active on social media and quite popular for creating fun and hilarious videos

    Fun videos

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat and Ayaan are fond of dancing and whenever they get a chance, they love to groove on peppy tunes

  Dancing together 

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The brother-sister duo always celebrate festivals together with their family member.  They mostly opt for traditional outfits

   Festivities

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat pampers her younger brother and always showers him with love

   Childhood memories

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

They love to go on international trips together and enjoy exploring new cities

    International trips

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Ayaan is a good photographer and he takes most of the photographs of his sister, Jannat

    Her personal photographer

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

When they are left alone, all they do is goof around and have fun

   Goofy moments

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Phulwa fame Jannat and her brother are fond of flying kites and whenever they get time, they go to the roof and fly kites together

   Flying kites

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Winters and hot chocolate - a cool combination

   Enjoying the winter

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nia Sharma in cut-out outfits

Click Here