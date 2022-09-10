Heading 3
Jannat Zubair & Ayaan are sibling goals
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 10, 2022
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair shares a close bond with her brother Ayaan Zubair and celebrate Rakshabandhan every year
Rakshabandhan
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The duo is active on social media and quite popular for creating fun and hilarious videos
Fun videos
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat and Ayaan are fond of dancing and whenever they get a chance, they love to groove on peppy tunes
Dancing together
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The brother-sister duo always celebrate festivals together with their family member. They mostly opt for traditional outfits
Festivities
Jannat pampers her younger brother and always showers him with love
Childhood memories
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
They love to go on international trips together and enjoy exploring new cities
International trips
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Ayaan is a good photographer and he takes most of the photographs of his sister, Jannat
Her personal photographer
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
When they are left alone, all they do is goof around and have fun
Goofy moments
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Phulwa fame Jannat and her brother are fond of flying kites and whenever they get time, they go to the roof and fly kites together
Flying kites
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Winters and hot chocolate - a cool combination
Enjoying the winter
