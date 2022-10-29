Heading 3

Jannat Zubair in bodycon dresses

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 29, 2022

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Jannat Zubair looks classy in a royal blue dress with a gathered skirt.

Corset style dress

Image source- Jzee Video and Pictures Instagram

Phulwa fame looks sizzling in an off-shoulder and leather black short dress.

Leather short dress

Image source- Jzee Video and Pictures Instagram

Jannat Zubair looks like a diva on her birthday as she wore a sequined beige bodycon dress.

Shimmery birthday dress

Image source- Jzee Video and Pictures Instagram

Add an oomph factor to your date night look with a slip on high slit dress like Jannat.

Date night look

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat looks stunning in a bright red bodycon dress with net sleeves.

Red hot look

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Tu Aashiqui actress looks stylish yet elegant in white off-shoulder dress, paired with a studded choker.

Chic off-shoulder dress

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair looks like a princess in this green shimmery corset style off-shoulder dress.

Princess look

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Make your minimalistic look stand out with a light pink tiered short dress.

For the love of pink

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair’s shimmery cut out detail gown is apt for walking down the red carpet.

Ready to party

Image source- Subi Samuel Instagram

Candy love

Get the candy pop style wiith Jannat Zubair’s bright pink short dress and purple heels.

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Casual look

Jannat looks adorable in an alphabet print short dress as she enjoys her trip to Dubai.

