Jannat Zubair in bodycon dresses
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 29, 2022
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Jannat Zubair looks classy in a royal blue dress with a gathered skirt.
Corset style dress
Image source- Jzee Video and Pictures Instagram
Phulwa fame looks sizzling in an off-shoulder and leather black short dress.
Leather short dress
Image source- Jzee Video and Pictures Instagram
Jannat Zubair looks like a diva on her birthday as she wore a sequined beige bodycon dress.
Shimmery birthday dress
Image source- Jzee Video and Pictures Instagram
Add an oomph factor to your date night look with a slip on high slit dress like Jannat.
Date night look
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat looks stunning in a bright red bodycon dress with net sleeves.
Red hot look
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Tu Aashiqui actress looks stylish yet elegant in white off-shoulder dress, paired with a studded choker.
Chic off-shoulder dress
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair looks like a princess in this green shimmery corset style off-shoulder dress.
Princess look
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Make your minimalistic look stand out with a light pink tiered short dress.
For the love of pink
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair’s shimmery cut out detail gown is apt for walking down the red carpet.
Ready to party
Image source- Subi Samuel Instagram
Candy love
Get the candy pop style wiith Jannat Zubair’s bright pink short dress and purple heels.
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Casual look
Jannat looks adorable in an alphabet print short dress as she enjoys her trip to Dubai.
