Jasmin Bhasin's best date night outfits

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 18, 2022

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The diva looks fabulous in a pink satin bodycon dress, and this outfit can be a perfect pick for your romantic date night

Pretty Pink Lady

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Here, Jasmin flaunts her curves and looks absolute babe

Hot mess

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

This exact outfit is all you need to make heads turn and look stunning. Don’t forget to flaunt a smile just like Jasmin!

Stunning Beauty

Image source: Monisha Jaising

And a little shine or glam is no harm to anyone! Look at this diva slaying like a queen in a shining one-shoulder outfit

Glam up

Image source: Nikhita Tandon

Mirror Mirror on the wall, Jasmin is the prettiest of them all!

Style IconStyle Icon

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Polka dot printed outfit never goes out of style, and Jasmin also agrees with it as she dons this cute little pink dress

Chic Style

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Be aware of Jasmin’s bewitching look! If you wish to make hearts skip a beat, then wear this stylish animal-printed dress

Fashionista

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Hunting for the perfect attire for your date night? Here’s Jasmin’s idea that you can stealith her outfit choice and she looks dapper in an all pink co-ord set

Comfy and Classy

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

You can never go wrong if you take inspiration from this gorgeous star and don a black short dress

Bewitching in Black

Image source: Aleta

‘Can you handle all this sparkle?’ asks Jasmin.

Sequins Queen

