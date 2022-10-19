Heading 3
Jasmin Bhasin's best date night outfits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 18, 2022
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The diva looks fabulous in a pink satin bodycon dress, and this outfit can be a perfect pick for your romantic date night
Pretty Pink Lady
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Here, Jasmin flaunts her curves and looks absolute babe
Hot mess
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
This exact outfit is all you need to make heads turn and look stunning. Don’t forget to flaunt a smile just like Jasmin!
Stunning Beauty
Image source: Monisha Jaising
And a little shine or glam is no harm to anyone! Look at this diva slaying like a queen in a shining one-shoulder outfit
Glam up
Image source: Nikhita Tandon
Mirror Mirror on the wall, Jasmin is the prettiest of them all!
Style IconStyle Icon
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Polka dot printed outfit never goes out of style, and Jasmin also agrees with it as she dons this cute little pink dress
Chic Style
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Be aware of Jasmin’s bewitching look! If you wish to make hearts skip a beat, then wear this stylish animal-printed dress
Fashionista
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Hunting for the perfect attire for your date night? Here’s Jasmin’s idea that you can stealith her outfit choice and she looks dapper in an all pink co-ord set
Comfy and Classy
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
You can never go wrong if you take inspiration from this gorgeous star and don a black short dress
Bewitching in Black
Image source: Aleta
‘Can you handle all this sparkle?’ asks Jasmin.
Sequins Queen
