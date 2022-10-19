Heading 3
JDJ10: Nora Fatehi's denim looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 19, 2022
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi aced the beach look in black bikini and denim shorts as she enjoyed the view in Mauritius
Beach look
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
The actress looks cool in a white top and high waist distressed denims, which she paired with golden heels
Sassy in denims
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge donned an animal print top with skinny denims and black belt
Ready to party
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora opted for a comfortable yet chic denim look with sports shoes
Daring Nora
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
The dancer is flaunting her curves in the gorgeous brown top and denims, paired with a white overcoat
Slaying in denims
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
The actress flaunted her stunning belly dance moves as she sported a crop top with high-rise denim
Belly dance look
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi donned a sweatshirt and denim pants and paired it with a brown overcoat
Style Game
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Bigg Boss 9 fame wore denim shorts, white top and let her hair down and enjoyed her time by the pool
Vacay dressing
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
The diva looks comfy and stylish in a pink vest top with distressed denim
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
The actress is ready for a date night as she wore a white bodycon and accentuated it with an oversize denim jacket
Denim Diva
