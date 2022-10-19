Heading 3

JDJ10: Nora Fatehi's denim looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 19, 2022

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora Fatehi aced the beach look in black bikini and denim shorts as she enjoyed the view in Mauritius

Beach look

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

The actress looks cool in a white top and high waist distressed denims, which she paired with golden heels

Sassy in denims

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge donned an animal print top with skinny denims and black belt

Ready to party

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora opted for a comfortable yet chic denim look with sports shoes

Daring Nora

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

The dancer is flaunting her curves in the gorgeous brown top and denims, paired with a white overcoat

Slaying in denims

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

The actress flaunted her stunning belly dance moves as she sported a crop top with high-rise denim

Belly dance look

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora Fatehi donned a sweatshirt and denim pants and paired it with a brown overcoat

Style Game

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

Bigg Boss 9 fame wore denim shorts, white top and let her hair down and enjoyed her time by the pool

Vacay dressing

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

The diva looks comfy and stylish in a pink vest top with distressed denim

Pretty in Pink

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

The actress is ready for a date night as she wore a white bodycon and accentuated it with an oversize denim jacket

Denim Diva

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: INSIDE ALIA BHATT BABY SHOWER

Click Here