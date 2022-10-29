Heading 3

JDJ10: Rubina Dilaik in kurta sets

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 28, 2022

Bigg Boss 14 winner looks graceful in a velvet red suit for Karwa Chauth.

Gorgeous in velvet

Rubina Dilaik is seen enjoying the serene view as she gets clicked in a white suit with puffy sleeves.

Enjoying the serene view

The actress looks dazzling in a bright red suit with golden embellishment and a red bindi.

Perfect dinner party look

The actress won everyone's heart with her gorgeous holi outfit. She looks amazing in a white suit with rose print.

Giving a Floral vibe

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks simple yet elegant in the white gota work Anarkali suit with contrast dupatta.

Elegant and regal look

The actress has the perfect daytime event look with the floral print suit and dupatta.

Dishing out the ethnic style

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks serene in the white chikankari work suit with pink dupatta.

Love for Chikankari 

Make your Diwali puja look exceptional with Rubina Dilaik’s purple floral print suit.

Stylish in pastels 

With Gota work back in fashion, ace your Diwali look like Rubina Dilaik’s beautiful pink suit with gota work.

Acing the Gota work kurta set

You can also accentuate your simple looks like Rubina by pairing a multicolor dupatta with a simple suit.

Simplicity at best

