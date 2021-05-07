Kapil Sharma’s story from rags to riches May 07, 2021
Kapil Sharma, hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, came to Mumbai to make a name for himself in the music industry as a singer
To try his luck and make a living, Kapil participated in the comedy television reality series, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and became the winner
He then participated in Sony TV’s Comedy Circus and went ahead to win all six seasons of the series
The comedian even hosted the dance reality television series, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s season 6
In 2013, Kapil Sharma started his own talkshow, Comedy Nights with Kapil on the channel, Colors
Kapil Sharma was acknowledged with the Indian of the Year award in 2013 in the entertainment category at the CNN-IBN Indian of the Year award
Kapil then went to host the Celebrity Cricket Leage and the Filmfare Wards in the years 2014 and 2015, respectively
The artist was even invited as a guest on many talkshows like Koffee with Karan and The Anupam Kher Show
Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mastan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and appeared in his second movie, Firangi in 2017
Kapil Sharma is the host of his talkshow, The Kapil Sharma Show on the channel Sony TV becoming a worldwide recognized name and personality
For more updates on Kapil Sharma, follow PINKVILLA