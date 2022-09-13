Heading 3

Kapil Sharma with his family

SEPT 13, 2022

Kapil Sharma often shares glimpses of his precious family moments- This perfect picture of the Sharma family can certainly be framed!

   Happier Together

Anayra is indeed her Papa’s daughter, and this selfie of Kapil and her making the same facial expression indeed proves this statement

  Like Father, Like Daughter

Ever seen something more precious than this? A son showering love on his mother and his mother adoring his little daughter

   Three Generations

The Sharmas are seen twinning by putting their best fashion foot forward and dishing out major outfit goals

    Twinning Team

This picture is all about love! A candid glimpse of Kapil and Ginni adorably gazing at their bundle of joy will melt your hearts

    Pure Love

Cherishing every bit of togetherness, Ginni and Kapil have often proved what a strong and fun relationship looks like!

    Better half

Such a cute picture, isn’t it? Kapil and
 Anayra showed us how to click a selfie and
 pout like a pro, and we are taking notes

    Pout Please!

An ardent father and a talented artist, he can don many hats and ace at his role, and this happy picture with Anayra defines it all

  Cuteness Overloaded

We can’t take our eyes off Kapil and Anayra’s picture. Spending quality time with his ‘laado’ is what Kapil
can do with utmost joy!

   Picture Perfect

The family that smiles together stays together! Kapil looks elated and is blooming with joy as he poses with his wife, kids, and mother

    All Smiles

