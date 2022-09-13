Heading 3
Kapil Sharma with his family
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 13, 2022
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
Kapil Sharma often shares glimpses of his precious family moments- This perfect picture of the Sharma family can certainly be framed!
Happier Together
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
Anayra is indeed her Papa’s daughter, and this selfie of Kapil and her making the same facial expression indeed proves this statement
Like Father, Like Daughter
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
Ever seen something more precious than this? A son showering love on his mother and his mother adoring his little daughter
Three Generations
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
The Sharmas are seen twinning by putting their best fashion foot forward and dishing out major outfit goals
Twinning Team
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
This picture is all about love! A candid glimpse of Kapil and Ginni adorably gazing at their bundle of joy will melt your hearts
Pure Love
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
Cherishing every bit of togetherness, Ginni and Kapil have often proved what a strong and fun relationship looks like!
Better half
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
Such a cute picture, isn’t it? Kapil and
Anayra showed us how to click a selfie and
pout like a pro, and we are taking notes
Pout Please!
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
An ardent father and a talented artist, he can don many hats and ace at his role, and this happy picture with Anayra defines it all
Cuteness Overloaded
Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagra
We can’t take our eyes off Kapil and Anayra’s picture. Spending quality time with his ‘laado’ is what Kapil
can do with utmost joy!
Picture Perfect
\Image source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
The family that smiles together stays together! Kapil looks elated and is blooming with joy as he poses with his wife, kids, and mother
All Smiles
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aly Goni and Jasmin
Bhasin’s cute PICS