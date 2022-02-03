Television

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 03, 2022

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi's kyaut moments

Heading 3

Karan’s conversation with Tejasswi’s parents

One of the most memorable moments of the show was when Salman Khan connected Tejasswi and Karan on a video call with the actress' parents

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan even tried to converse with them in Marathi, which amazed everyone. Salman later asked her parents if they loved their son-in-law and they said yes

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan and Tejasswi's relationship has seen many ups and downs since the beginning of the show

Image: Prashant Samtani 

Tejasswi unintentionally confessed her love to Karan

However, in the midst of her argument with Karan, Tejasswi unintentionally expressed her feelings for the actor. Karan hugged her right away, and their adorable relationship began

Image: Pinkvilla

Tejasswi became close to Vishal Kotian at one point in the show and their friendship grew stronger

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan’s insecurity

Karan was affected by this and he was unable to see Teja's increasing closeness with Vishal, which showed his insecurity

Image: Prashant Samtani

Karan was the first one to have developed feelings for Tejasswi and he thought Teja was a tough nut to crack

Image: Prashant Samtani

Karan realizing he likes Teja

He even asked God for a bit more swag so he could impress Tejasswi and this moment left people in awe

Image: Prashant Samtani

Karan directly asked Tejasswi whether she was serious about him and whether she actually liked him. Teja blushed as she responded with a yes

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Tejran’s love confession

She asked Karan the same question and he replied, "Every day I fall in love." Tejasswi couldn't hold back her emotions and went ahead to kiss him

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Candid clicks from Mouni Roy’s wedding

Click Here