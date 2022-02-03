Television
FEB 03, 2022
Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi's kyaut moments
Karan’s conversation with Tejasswi’s parents
One of the most memorable moments of the show was when Salman Khan connected Tejasswi and Karan on a video call with the actress' parents
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan even tried to converse with them in Marathi, which amazed everyone. Salman later asked her parents if they loved their son-in-law and they said yes
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan and Tejasswi's relationship has seen many ups and downs since the beginning of the show
Image: Prashant Samtani
Tejasswi unintentionally confessed her love to Karan
However, in the midst of her argument with Karan, Tejasswi unintentionally expressed her feelings for the actor. Karan hugged her right away, and their adorable relationship began
Image: Pinkvilla
Tejasswi became close to Vishal Kotian at one point in the show and their friendship grew stronger
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan’s insecurity
Karan was affected by this and he was unable to see Teja's increasing closeness with Vishal, which showed his insecurity
Image: Prashant Samtani
Karan was the first one to have developed feelings for Tejasswi and he thought Teja was a tough nut to crack
Image: Prashant Samtani
Karan realizing he likes Teja
He even asked God for a bit more swag so he could impress Tejasswi and this moment left people in awe
Image: Prashant Samtani
Karan directly asked Tejasswi whether she was serious about him and whether she actually liked him. Teja blushed as she responded with a yes
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Tejran’s love confession
She asked Karan the same question and he replied, "Every day I fall in love." Tejasswi couldn't hold back her emotions and went ahead to kiss him
Image: Pinkvilla
