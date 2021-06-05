lesser-known facts
Karan Mehra’s June 05, 2021
Karan Mehra, born on September 10, 1982, hails from Jalandhar, Punjab
Karan completed his schooling at Apeejay School, Noida, and went ahead to study fashion designing at The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
After completing 12th, the actor worked as a summer trainee at Dominos Pizza
Karan Mehra started his career by working for Bollywood directors, Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma as Assistant Director
Karan then went on to start modelling and appeared in many television commercials
In 2009, (while Karan Mehra was training in acting classes) he was cast to play the lead character of Naitik Singhania in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Karan Mehra has participated in many reality television series like Nach Baliye Season 5 and India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss Season 10
Karan Mehra met his wife, Nisha Rawal in 2007 and after being in a relationship for a couple of months, the two tied the knot on November 24, 2012
Nisha Rawal found out that she was pregnant with Karan Mehra’s child while the actor was inside the Bigg Boss house
Karan Mehra has learned acting from the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, Mumbai, India
