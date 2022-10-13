Heading 3
Karan to Nakuul: Actors in co-ord sets
Pramila Mandal
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani stole the show as he sported an abstract colourful co-ord set and a white hat with confidence
Arjun Bijlani
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj nailed his black and white cow printed co-ord set and looked cool as he paired his outfit with oversized red sunglasses
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Image source: Label Nischay Niyogi Instagram
Another handsome hunk, who rocked the graphic printed co-ord outfit and exuded class as he strikes a pose in it
Parth Samthaan
Image source: Shivanni Shiralli Instagram
Known to be a Style Icon, Nakuul raises the style quotient as he sports a black printed co-ord set and pairs it with a matching jacket
Nakuul Mehta
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Keeping it fun-tastic like always, Rithvik Dhanjani looks funky as he dons a blue alphabetical co-ord set on a white T-shirt
Rithvik Dhanjani
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan keeps it uber cool as he sports a pink and burgundy coordinated co-ord on his vacation
Karan Kundrra
Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary’s quirky colourful co-ord outfit is what one needs to look dapper and feel comfy
Gurmeet Choudhary
Image source: Arjit Taneja Instagram
Ditch the colouful pairs and take cues from Arjit on how to sport single colour outfit effortlessly. Watch him as he aces his green co-ord set
Arjit Taneja
Image source: Jay Bhanushali Instagram
Jay Bhanushali looks handsome as he flaunts his smile in a lemon green co-ord set
Jay Bhanushali
Image source: Kanwar Dhillon Instagram
Kanwar Dhillon
Take a look at this star looking dashing in a blue co-ord set as he flaunts his style
