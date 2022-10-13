Heading 3

Karan to Nakuul: Actors in co-ord sets

 Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 13, 2022

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani stole the show as he sported an abstract colourful co-ord set and a white hat with confidence

 Arjun Bijlani

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj nailed his black and white cow printed co-ord set and looked cool as he paired his outfit with oversized red sunglasses

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Image source: Label Nischay Niyogi Instagram

Another handsome hunk, who rocked the graphic printed co-ord outfit and exuded class as he strikes a pose in it

Parth Samthaan 

Image source: Shivanni Shiralli Instagram

Known to be a Style Icon, Nakuul raises the style quotient as he sports a black printed co-ord set and pairs it with a matching jacket

Nakuul Mehta

Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Keeping it fun-tastic like always, Rithvik Dhanjani looks funky as he dons a blue alphabetical co-ord set on a white T-shirt

Rithvik Dhanjani

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan keeps it uber cool as he sports a pink and burgundy coordinated co-ord on his vacation

Karan Kundrra

Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary’s quirky colourful co-ord outfit is what one needs to look dapper and feel comfy

Gurmeet Choudhary

Image source: Arjit Taneja Instagram

Ditch the colouful pairs and take cues from Arjit on how to sport single colour outfit effortlessly. Watch him as he aces his green co-ord set

Arjit Taneja

Image source: Jay Bhanushali Instagram

Jay Bhanushali looks handsome as he flaunts his smile in a lemon green co-ord set

 Jay Bhanushali

Image source: Kanwar Dhillon Instagram

 Kanwar Dhillon

Take a look at this star looking dashing in a blue co-ord set as he flaunts his style

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Divas who rocked athleisure look

Click Here