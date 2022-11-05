Heading 3
Karan to Parth: Actors who had long hair
Nov 05, 2022
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram
Shaheer Sheikh sported long hair during the shoot of his popular mythological show, Mahabharata
Shaheer Sheikh
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra looks handsome with long hair and stylish bun. He pulled off this look for Roadies
Karan Kundrra
Image source- Harshad Chopda Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor looks cool in long locks for the daily soap, Humsafars.
Harshad Chopda
Image source- Sourabh Raaj Jain Instagram
The actor grew his tresses long for the portrayal of his character Krishna in mythological show, Mahabharata
Sourabh Raaj Jain
Image source- Vivian Dsena Instagram
Long straight hair looks cool on this actor. Vivian carried this look for two years.
Vivian Dsena
Image source- Parth Samthaan Instagram
The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor looks stylish with long hair.
Parth Samthaan
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary, usually prefers to keep his hair long
Gurmeet Choudhary
Image source- Gautam Rode Instagram
Gautam Rode also carried the long hair look for his show, Suryaputra Karn, where he played the lead role
Gautam Rode
Image source- Kunal Jaisingh Instagram
He sported a stylish look with long hair for his show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye
Kunal Jaisingh
Image source- Karanvir Bohra Instagram.
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra has been maintaining his long hair look for some time now. He is often seen sporting a small ponytail or a mini bun
