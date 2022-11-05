Heading 3

Karan to Parth: Actors who had long hair

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 05, 2022

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Shaheer Sheikh sported long hair during the shoot of his popular mythological show, Mahabharata

Shaheer Sheikh

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra looks handsome with long hair and stylish bun. He pulled off this look for Roadies

Karan Kundrra

Image source- Harshad Chopda Instagram

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor looks cool in long locks for the daily soap, Humsafars.

Harshad Chopda

Image source- Sourabh Raaj Jain Instagram

The actor grew his tresses long for the portrayal of his character Krishna in mythological show, Mahabharata

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Image source- Vivian Dsena Instagram

Long straight hair looks cool on this actor. Vivian carried this look for two years.

Vivian Dsena

Image source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor looks stylish with long hair.

Parth Samthaan

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary, usually prefers to keep his hair long

Gurmeet Choudhary

Image source- Gautam Rode Instagram

Gautam Rode also carried the long hair look for his show, Suryaputra Karn, where he played the lead role

Gautam Rode

Image source- Kunal Jaisingh Instagram

He sported a stylish look with long hair for his show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Kunal Jaisingh

Image source- Karanvir Bohra Instagram.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra has been maintaining his long hair look for some time now. He is often seen sporting a small ponytail or a mini bun

