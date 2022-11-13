Heading 3
Karishma Tanna and Varun’s mushy moments
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 13, 2022
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera in February 2022 and recently paid visit to Tirupati to seek blessings
Tirupati Visit
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The couple is twinning in white and has deck of card printed on their clothes
Queen of hearts
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and her husband are fitness enthusiasts and they are often seen working out together
Work out together
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The adorable couple celebrated their first Ganeshotsav this year at their home and Karishma wore a red saree for pooja
Traditionals
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The duo loves to go to tropical vacations whenever they get time off from work
Slay at vacay
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma and her husband are seen having a gala time in the pool as they enjoy each other’s company
Pool romance
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Naagin 3 actress and her husband often give couple goals with their lovey dovey pictures
Sweet kiss
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress is seen enjoying the sunlight with her husband on a cruise as the couple enjoys the beautiful view
Cruise ride
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The couple often goes out on lunch dates and gorge on tasty food
Lunch date
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Lost in love
The couple was dating for a while before marriage and their love for each other is always visible
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Blissful souls
The duo is definitely made for each other and they are most happy when they are together
