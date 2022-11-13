Heading 3

Karishma Tanna and Varun’s mushy moments

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 13, 2022

Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera in February 2022 and recently paid visit to Tirupati to seek blessings

  Tirupati Visit

The couple is twinning in white and has deck of card printed on their clothes

  Queen of hearts

Karishma Tanna and her husband are fitness enthusiasts and they are often seen working out together

  Work out together

The adorable couple celebrated their first Ganeshotsav this year at their home and Karishma wore a red saree for pooja

  Traditionals

The duo loves to go to tropical vacations whenever they get time off from work

  Slay at vacay

Karishma and her husband are seen having a gala time in the pool as they enjoy each other’s company

  Pool romance

Naagin 3 actress and her husband often give couple goals with their lovey dovey pictures

  Sweet kiss

The actress is seen enjoying the sunlight with her husband on a cruise as the couple enjoys the beautiful view

  Cruise ride

The couple often goes out on lunch dates and gorge on tasty food

   Lunch date

 Lost in love

The couple was dating for a while before marriage and their love for each other is always visible

  Blissful souls

The duo is definitely made for each other and they are most happy when they are together

