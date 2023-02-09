Heading 3

Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera's mushY pics

TELEVISION

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 09, 2023

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are an ideal couple and look fabulous together

Fashionable couple

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna loves to flaunt her love for husband Varun Bangera with sweet kisses

 Sweet kisses 

Disha Parmar’s glam looks in sarees

Nora Fatehi’s sensuous black outfits

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s romantic chemistry is adorable to watch in this funny video 

Goofing around 

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

The beautiful couple loves to dress up fashionably and go on romantic dates

Romantic dates

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera find it too hard to stay apart

Cozy Sundays

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are fashion goals as they got clicked in traditional attires

Adorable in ethnics

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are true travel buffs

Travelling together

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are seen having a blissful time as they relax and chill together in a pool

Chilling in pool

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram 

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are painting the town red with their mushy romance and warm hugs

Warm hugs

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here