Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera's mushY pics
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 09, 2023
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are an ideal couple and look fabulous together
Fashionable couple
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna loves to flaunt her love for husband Varun Bangera with sweet kisses
Sweet kisses
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s romantic chemistry is adorable to watch in this funny video
Goofing around
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
The beautiful couple loves to dress up fashionably and go on romantic dates
Romantic dates
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera find it too hard to stay apart
Cozy Sundays
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are fashion goals as they got clicked in traditional attires
Adorable in ethnics
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are true travel buffs
Travelling together
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are seen having a blissful time as they relax and chill together in a pool
Chilling in pool
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are painting the town red with their mushy romance and warm hugs
Warm hugs
