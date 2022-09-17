Heading 3
Karishma Tanna’s beachside clicks
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 17, 2022
Image : Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna slays as she poses by the beach, and the breeze kissing her smoothly is just a pretty sight to see
Breezy Hair
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
This picture is all about the soothing sun, the pretty skies, the silent sea, and of course the gorgeous Karishma!
Happiest at the shore
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma manages to distract us away from the beautiful backdrop with her pretty smile and we can’t deny that it is quite pleasing
For the love of white
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Ohh so blue-tiful! Yet again, she flaunts her love for the shores and look at her beaming with joy while she is at one
Twinning with the ocean
Video: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Amidst the city’s hustle and bustle, Karishma finds peace around the corner of the beach and enjoys the company of sun, sand, and sea
Favorite Escape
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Sunbathing in this calming atmosphere, Karishma looks stunning and mesmerizing in this floral printed outfit
Sunkissed
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress’s drop-dead gorgeous and cheerful picture amidst this breathtaking view is just divine
Picture Perfect
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Take a look at her sipping peacefully and admiring the beauty of the ocean in a stunning beachwear
Chilling
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma is a ray of sunshine at the shore as she enjoys the hustle of the waves in a bright yellow outfit
Beach babe
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma sizzles in her mandatory beach look and oozes the oomph effortlessly
Hotness Personified
