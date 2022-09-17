Heading 3

Karishma Tanna’s beachside clicks

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

SEPT 17, 2022

Image : Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna slays as she poses by the beach, and the breeze kissing her smoothly is just a pretty sight to see

     Breezy Hair

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

This picture is all about the soothing sun, the pretty skies, the silent sea, and of course the gorgeous Karishma!

    Happiest at the shore

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma manages to distract us away from the beautiful backdrop with her pretty smile and we can’t deny that it is quite pleasing

    For the love of white

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Ohh so blue-tiful! Yet again, she flaunts her love for the shores and look at her beaming with joy while she is at one

   Twinning with the ocean

Video: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Amidst the city’s hustle and bustle, Karishma finds peace around the corner of the beach and enjoys the company of sun, sand, and sea

    Favorite Escape

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Sunbathing in this calming atmosphere, Karishma looks stunning and mesmerizing in this floral printed outfit

    Sunkissed

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress’s drop-dead gorgeous and cheerful picture amidst this breathtaking view is just divine

   Picture Perfect

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Take a look at her sipping peacefully and admiring the beauty of the ocean in a stunning beachwear

    Chilling

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma is a ray of sunshine at the shore as she enjoys the hustle of the waves in a bright yellow outfit

     Beach babe

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma sizzles in her mandatory beach look and oozes the oomph effortlessly

   Hotness Personified

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy’s golden shimmery style

Click Here