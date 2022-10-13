Heading 3

Karwa Chauth Spcl: Deck up like celebs

 Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 13, 2022

Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

Take cues from Amruta on how to look ravishing in a gorgeous red saree and you’ll never be disappointed

Amruta Khanvilkar

Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

Exuding elegance effortlessly, Shraddha’s georgette embellished saree can be the perfect pick to celebrate your first Karwa Chauth

Shraddha Arya

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Wear something extravagant like Surbhi on this Karwa Chauth! This stunning off-shoulder blouse can perfectly add a spark to a plain red saree

Surbhi Chandna

Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram

This desi nari’s red saree is all you need if you wish to look gorgeous! Disha’s million-dollar smile in this six-yard is indeed a pretty sight

Disha Parmar

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The stunner is here! Mouni aces her look in a red Banarasi silk saree and can make many hearts skip a beat

Mouni Roy

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

This Marathi Mulgi can steal the limelight with her pretty smile and ravishing red saree

Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna is here to remind us that a red saree can be your go-to outfit for any occasion

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram

This diva is surely dishing out major fashion goals! Draped in a pretty embroidered red saree Aishwarya looks no less than a queen

Aishwarya Sharma

Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram

Ayesha has got you covered if you want glam, comfort, and fashion all in one

Ayesha Singh

Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali’s love for saree is endless and while draped in this beautiful red six yard she looks absolutely regal

