Heading 3
Karwa Chauth Spcl: Deck up like celebs
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 13, 2022
Image source: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram
Take cues from Amruta on how to look ravishing in a gorgeous red saree and you’ll never be disappointed
Amruta Khanvilkar
Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Exuding elegance effortlessly, Shraddha’s georgette embellished saree can be the perfect pick to celebrate your first Karwa Chauth
Shraddha Arya
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Wear something extravagant like Surbhi on this Karwa Chauth! This stunning off-shoulder blouse can perfectly add a spark to a plain red saree
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram
This desi nari’s red saree is all you need if you wish to look gorgeous! Disha’s million-dollar smile in this six-yard is indeed a pretty sight
Disha Parmar
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The stunner is here! Mouni aces her look in a red Banarasi silk saree and can make many hearts skip a beat
Mouni Roy
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
This Marathi Mulgi can steal the limelight with her pretty smile and ravishing red saree
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna is here to remind us that a red saree can be your go-to outfit for any occasion
Aamna Sharif
Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
This diva is surely dishing out major fashion goals! Draped in a pretty embroidered red saree Aishwarya looks no less than a queen
Aishwarya Sharma
Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram
Ayesha has got you covered if you want glam, comfort, and fashion all in one
Ayesha Singh
Image source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali’s love for saree is endless and while draped in this beautiful red six yard she looks absolutely regal
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Surbhi Chandna's stylish blouses