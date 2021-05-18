Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
CONTESTANTS May 18, 2021
Anushka Sen is a Hindi television actor, most commonly known for her performance in the period drama series, Jhansi Ki Rani
Aastha Gill is a playback singer who will be seen in front of the camera in a television series for the first time
Arjun Bijlani is a very popular television actor and has appeared in many series including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin among others
Rahul Vaidya is a playback singer who has appeared in a couple of television reality series in his career
Mahekk Chahal is a popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry as she has appeared in movies and reality television series
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi television industry who is known for playing the lead character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Sana Makbul is a model and actor in the Hindi entertainment industry
Shweta Tiwari has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself over two decades by doing hit TV shows
Varun Sood is an Indian domestic cricketer who plays for Sikkim and an actor and a VJ
Nikki Tamboli is a South Indian actor who made headlines after participating in the most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 14
Abhinav Shukla is a television actor who came into the limelight after being a contestant on Bigg Boss 14
Vishal Aditya Singh is a Hindi television actor and had previously participated in the most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 13
