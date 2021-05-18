Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

 CONTESTANTS

May 18, 2021

Anushka Sen is a Hindi television actor, most commonly known for her performance in the period drama series, Jhansi Ki Rani

Aastha Gill is a playback singer who will be seen in front of the camera in a television series for the first time

Arjun Bijlani is a very popular television actor and has appeared in many series including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin among others

Rahul Vaidya is a playback singer who has appeared in a couple of television reality series in his career

Mahekk Chahal is a popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry as she has appeared in movies and reality television series

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi television industry who is known for playing the lead character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Sana Makbul is a model and actor in the Hindi entertainment industry

Shweta Tiwari has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself over two decades by doing hit TV shows

Varun Sood is an Indian domestic cricketer who plays for Sikkim and an actor and a VJ

Nikki Tamboli is a South Indian actor who made headlines after participating in the most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 14

Abhinav Shukla is a television actor who came into the limelight after being a contestant on Bigg Boss 14

Vishal Aditya Singh is a Hindi television actor and had previously participated in the most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 13

For more updates on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here