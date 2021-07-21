Popular for her roles in Parvarish and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and the winner of Bigg Boss season 4, Shweta Tiwari is now all set to impress her fans by performing stunts
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi, who is known for playing the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to be seen in KKK season 11. This is the first time television’s popular bahu, Divyanka, will be performing hardcore stunts on a reality show
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla will join Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, his co-contestants in Bigg Boss 14, for KKK 11. He is also a fitness junkie and expected to perform well on the show
Rahul Vaidya
After his successful stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya is going to be back on television with another reality show, and it is none other than Khatron Ke Khiladi
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli will be joining her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya in Khatron Ke Khiladi this time and is really excited
Aastha Gill
Aastha Gill, who has popular songs like Buzz and Naagin, is going to be seen as a participant in the stunt-based reality show
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani was one of the firsts to confirm his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In fact, the actor has started working on building his core mental and physical strength
Varun Sood
Varun is a reality show veteran by now. He has done a series of shows such as Roadies X2 and Splitsvilla 9. He is now all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Sourabh Raaj Jain
Sourabh Raaj Jain is widely popular for his roles in mythological serials such as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat and Lord Shiva in Mahakali. However, we will get to see a different avatar of him in KKK season 11
Vishal Aditya Singh
Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh participated in Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13 and is now all set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11
Anushka Sen
Anushka Sen is all set to delve into the world of reality shows with Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is already quite popular for shows such as Baalveer, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jhansi Ki Rani
Mahekk Chahal
Mahekk Chahal gained fame with Bigg Boss. Later, she did television shows such as Power Couple and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. The actress is now prepping up for KKK 11
Sana Makbul
The actress, who has been seen in several television shows such as Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, is all set to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi