Season 1 - Nethra Raghuraman (2008)

The first season was won by Indian actress and model, Nethra Raghuraman with her partner Maj Saurabh Batta. The show was hosted by Akshay Kumar
The second season, hosted by Akshay Kumar, was won by singer-model and ex VJ, Anushka Manchanda
The third season was shot in Brazil and was hosted by Priyanka Chopra. Out of the 13 contestants, Shabir Ahluwalia was the one who bagged the trophy
The show was once again hosted by Akshay Kumar and was shot in South Africa. Film actress Aarti Chabria became the winner and won the trophy
The 5th season had 17 contestants, the highest so far. The host was once again changed, and this time it was hosted by Rohit Shetty. It was won by film actor Rajniesh Duggal
Season 6 was once again hosted by Rohit Shetty and was won by actor Ashish Chowdhry
The 7th season featured 20 contestants breaking the record of highest contestants. The host was changed yet again and this time it was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. After several rounds the show was won by Sidharth Shukla
The 8th season was once again hosted by Rohit Shetty and this time it was won by TV actor, dancer, choreographer and host, Shantanu Maheshwari
This season was shot in Argentina and hosted by Rohit Shetty yet again. It was won by Punit Pathak, choreographer also known for his role in the film, ABCD
This season took place in Bulgaria and was hosted by Rohit Shetty. The telecast of the show was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Karishma Tanna won this season
Miley Jab Hum Tum fame, Arjun Bijlani bagged the trophy in the 11th season that was shot in Cape Town and was hosted by Rohit Shetty