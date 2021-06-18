Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list June 18, 2021
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra Raghuraman is a model and actor. She emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1
Anushka Manchanda
Anushka Manchanda is a singer, model, actor and former VJ. She won season 2 of the stunt show
Shabir Ahluwalia
Shabir Ahluwalia is a popular actor, who went home with the winning trophy Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3
Aarti Chabria
Actor Aarti Chabria had emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4
Rajniesh Duggall
Rajniesh Duggall started his career with modelling and has also appeared in Bollywood movies and has been acknowledged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5
Ashish Chowdhry
Actor Ashish Chowdhry had won the 6th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla, before winning Bigg Boss season 13, had won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari started his career as a dancer and then went ahead to become popular by winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8
Puneet Pathak
Choreographer Puneet Pathak won the 9th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna is a popular TV actor who was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10
For more updates on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, follow PINKVILLA