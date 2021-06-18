Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list

June 18, 2021

Nethra Raghuraman

Nethra Raghuraman is a model and actor. She emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1

Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda is a singer, model, actor and former VJ. She won season 2 of the stunt show

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia is a popular actor, who went home with the winning trophy Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3

Aarti Chabria

Actor Aarti Chabria had emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4

Rajniesh Duggall

Rajniesh Duggall started his career with modelling and has also appeared in Bollywood movies and has been acknowledged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5

Ashish Chowdhry

Actor Ashish Chowdhry had won the 6th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, before winning Bigg Boss season 13, had won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari started his career as a dancer and then went ahead to become popular by winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8

Puneet Pathak

Choreographer Puneet Pathak won the 9th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a popular TV actor who was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

