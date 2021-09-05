Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai’s cute pics Sep 05, 2021
Kishwer and Suyyash were blessed with an adorable baby boy on August 27, 2021, who they named Nirvair
The couple is seen spending some quality time at their ‘happy place’ while Suyyash sips on a drink
This adorable picture from their wedding has made us all go awww
Suyyash is seen pampering his baby momma on the occasion of their baby shower
Kishwer penned down a note to her “Baby” saying that even though they are extremely different, they are “perfect” together
A sun-kissed mirror selfie with bae on a lazy day is quite mandatory
The couple even celebrated Eid together and this picture is proof that it was a joyful event
Couples who twin together in pajamas and enjoy the same Netflix shows stay together
A swim with boo on a hot, sunny day is a total stressbuster!
This photo is extremely special since it was through this picture with which the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together
