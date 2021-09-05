Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai’s cute pics

Sep 05, 2021

Kishwer and Suyyash were blessed with an adorable baby boy on August 27, 2021, who they named Nirvair

The couple is seen spending some quality time at their ‘happy place’ while Suyyash sips on a drink
This adorable picture from their wedding has made us all go awww

Suyyash is seen pampering his baby momma on the occasion of their baby shower

Kishwer penned down a note to her “Baby” saying that even though they are extremely different, they are “perfect” together

A sun-kissed mirror selfie with bae on a lazy day is quite mandatory

The couple even celebrated Eid together and this picture is proof that it was a joyful event

Couples who twin together in pajamas and enjoy the same Netflix shows stay together

A swim with boo on a hot, sunny day is a total stressbuster!

This photo is extremely special since it was through this picture with which the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here