Model-turned-actress Nethra Raghuraman was the winner of KKK Season 1. Currently, she is an entrepreneur and is married to Kunal Guha, who is the son of Indian cricketer Subrata Guha. Nethra was last seen in a film titled, Bhagya Na Jaane Koi
Anushka Manchanda
Viva singer Anushka Manchanda was the winner of KKK season 2. Currently, the actress is in Srinagar working on a project with a youth-oriented fashion label
Shabir Ahluwalia
TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia was the winner of season 3 while Ritwik Bhattacharya was the runner-up. Shabir is seen in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya with Sriti Jha for more than six years
Aarti Chabria
Shootout at Lokhandwala actress Aarti Chabria was the winner of season 4. Her recent social media post reveals that she has shot for an untitled film
Rajneesh Duggal
Model-actor Rajneesh Duggal was the winner of season 5. He was last seen in the serial Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran (2019-2020), where he essayed the role of Lord Krishna
Ashish Choudhary
Bollywood actor Aashish Choudhary was the winner of season 6, while Meiyang Chang was the runner-up. He was last seen in Shivin Narang-Jennifer Winget's serial Beyhadh 2
Sidharth Shukla
Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of season 7. After winning Bigg Boss 13, he was seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. His next music video was Dil Ko Karaar Aaya opposite Neha Sharma
Shantanu Maheshwari
The actor who rose to fame with Dil Dosti Dance has been making the reboot of D3 on his Instagram handle. The actor has been a part of the TV industry over a decade
Punit J. Pathak
ABCD actor Punit J. Pathak won season 9 and has last directed Sidharth Shukla's song Bhula Dunga
Karishma Tanna
The popular TV actress has showcased her bold and bindaas attitude by winning the KKK season 10 trophy. She recently starred in the movie, Tina and Lolo alongside Sunny Leone