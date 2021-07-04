adorable pics
Kruti Bhatt & JULY 04, 2021
Amit Bhatt’s
Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Gada is romantic in real life and often spotted sharing adorable pictures with his beautiful wife on social media
Kruti Bhatt is often praised for being beautiful and apparently asked to join the television industry
The actor’s wife often visits the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reportedly shares a good relationship with Amit’s co-stars
She also shares a rapport with the female actors from the show who often encourage her to become a part of the series
Kruti and Amit are proud parents of two boys, Deep and Dev
In fact, one of their two boys has even acted in an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and played the character of Tapu’s friend
Amit often showers love on Kruti on social media and has called her as his “everything”
Kruti and Amit are “travel lovers” and they make sure to go on one vacation a year
They are active on social media and are often spotted sharing funny videos to keep their fans and followers entertained
Kruti Bhatt has always supported Amit Bhatt in everything he does and vice-versa
