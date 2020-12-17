Kumkum Bhagya's journey to success December 17, 2020
Kumkum Bhagya is one of the successful TV serials
It was launched back in 2014 and has been entertaining the audience since then
The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor
The show is always in the top positions in the TRP charts
The leads Shabir and Sriti, who essay the role of Abhi and Pragya, are loved for their chemistry
Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir are also winning hearts
This year, the show completed 6 years
Talking about the success, Sriti said that it is the whole team's hard work that enabled them to entertain the audience
Talking about her bond with Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti said that they became really good friends over the years
The show has won many awards
