Kundali Bhagya's journey to success December 18, 2020
Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV serials
It went on air on 12 July 2017
The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor
It is a spin-off series to Kumkum Bhagya
It is the second most watched show on TRP
The leads Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya are loved a lot by the masses for their chemistry
The duo also share a great bond off-screen
Talking about Dheeraj, Shraddha said that he is very involved and dedicated when it comes to working
This year, the show completed 3 years
The show and actors have received many awards including Favourite Show and Favourite Jodi at Zee Rishtey Awards
For more updates on Kundali Bhagya, follow PINKVILLA