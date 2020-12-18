Kundali Bhagya's journey to success

December 18, 2020

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV serials

It went on air on 12 July 2017

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor

It is a spin-off series to Kumkum Bhagya

It is the second most watched show on TRP
The leads Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya are loved a lot by the masses for their chemistry

The duo also share a great bond off-screen

Talking about Dheeraj, Shraddha said that he is very involved and dedicated when it comes to working

This year, the show completed 3 years

The show and actors have received many awards including Favourite Show and Favourite Jodi at Zee Rishtey Awards

