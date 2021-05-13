Lesser known facts about Abhinav Shukla May 13, 2021
Abhinav Shukla has been born and brought up in Ludhiana, Punjab
Abhinav has a degree in Bachelors of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering
The actor has been acknowledged as Mr Punjab 2009
Abhinav Shukla started his acting career in 2007 with the television series, Jersey No 10
The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2014, with the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho
He is a complete adventure junkie and has even climbed the peak of Stok Kangri, marking his foray in mountaineering
Abhinav Shukla met with an accident during his trek to a fort in Matheran forests of Maharastra where he got stuck on a ledge of a rock face and was then rescued by a team of rock-climbers
The celebrity has made a record by cycling solo from Manali to Leh Ladak in six days
Abhinav had directed a short movie based on the female-foeticide, Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor
Abhinav Shukla tied the knot with Rubina Dilaik on June 21, 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony in Kashmir
For more updates on Abhinav Shukla, follow PINKVILLA