Lesser known facts about Aly Goni May 12, 2021
Aly Goni has been born and brought up in the beautiful city, Kashmir
Aly started his career in 2011 by winning the modeling competition, IFTI
He made his television debut in 2012 with the reality television series, MTV Splitsvilla’s season 5
Aly Goni rose to fame by appearing in Star Plus very popular daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he was cast to play the character of Romesh (Romi) Bhalla
The actor appeared as the lead character for the first time in Star Plus’ Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan
Aly Goni was in a relationship with the model Natasa Stankovic in 2014 but the two broke up because of cultural differences
He was rumoured to be in a relationship with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, Krishna Mukherjee
Aly Goni appeared in Colors’ stunt-based reality television series, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 9 in 2019
The celebrity successfully made a huge fanbase for himself by participating in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 14
Aly Goni is dating the Indian television actor, Jasmin Bhasin
