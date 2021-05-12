Lesser known facts about Aly Goni

May 12, 2021

Aly Goni has been born and brought up in the beautiful city, Kashmir

Aly started his career in 2011 by winning the modeling competition, IFTI
He made his television debut in 2012 with the reality television series, MTV Splitsvilla’s season 5

Aly Goni rose to fame by appearing in Star Plus very popular daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he was cast to play the character of Romesh (Romi) Bhalla

The actor appeared as the lead character for the first time in Star Plus’ Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan

Aly Goni was in a relationship with the model Natasa Stankovic in 2014 but the two broke up because of cultural differences

He was rumoured to be in a relationship with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, Krishna Mukherjee

Aly Goni appeared in Colors’ stunt-based reality television series, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 9 in 2019

The celebrity successfully made a huge fanbase for himself by participating in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni is dating the Indian television actor, Jasmin Bhasin

For more updates on Aly Goni, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here