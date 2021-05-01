Disha Vakani
Disha Vakani started her acting career by doing Gujarati plays in theatres
Disha is a graduate in Dramatics from Gujarat college in Ahemdabad
She made her Bollywood debut with Amit Suryavanshi’s Kamsin: The Untouched (1997) where she was cast to play the lead character
Disha Vakani rose to fame by playing the character of Daya Jethalal Gada in the very popular television series, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008)
Her on-screen brother from the television daily soap, Sundarlal is her brother in real-life
On November 24, 2015, Disha Vakani tied the knot with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, Mayur Padia
Disha Vakani is the proud mother of a baby girl born on November 27, 2017
Reportedly, Disha Vakani is one of the highest paid female actors in the Indian television industry
Disha Vakani has been acknowledged with over five awards for her performance in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
