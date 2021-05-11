about Jasmin Bhasin
Lesser known facts May 11, 2021
Jasmin Bhasin’s hometown is Kota, Rajasthan
Jasmin is a complete foodie and she loves eating unhealthy food as she “genetically blessed” and never tends to put on any weight
The actor is an animal lover and has two pet-dogs of her own
Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil language movie, Vaanam
Jasmin made her television debut in 2015 with Zee TV’s Tashan-E-Ishq
The celebrity rose to fame with her lead character in the Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla starrer, Colors’ Dil Sey Dil Tak
She has a phobia of driving that is related to her childhood
At the initial phase of her career, Jasmin Bhasin went through depression and wanted to end her life
Jasmin practices yoga three times a week in order to keep herself healthy
Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship with Aly Goni became public when the actor enterted the Bigg Boss 14 house only to support her
