about Jasmin Bhasin

Lesser known facts

May 11, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin’s hometown is Kota, Rajasthan

Jasmin is a complete foodie and she loves eating unhealthy food as she “genetically blessed” and never tends to put on any weight

The actor is an animal lover and has two pet-dogs of her own

Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil language movie, Vaanam

Jasmin made her television debut in 2015 with Zee TV’s Tashan-E-Ishq

The celebrity rose to fame with her lead character in the Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla starrer, Colors’ Dil Sey Dil Tak

She has a phobia of driving that is related to her childhood

At the initial phase of her career, Jasmin Bhasin went through depression and wanted to end her life

Jasmin practices yoga three times a week in order to keep herself healthy

Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship with Aly Goni became public when the actor enterted the Bigg Boss 14 house only to support her

For more updates on Jasmin Bhasin, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here