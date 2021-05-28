Lesser-known facts about

Maera Mishra

May 28, 2021

Maera Mishra, born in April 1990, hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

She belongs to a Hindu Brahmin family

The actor started her career as a model for popular brands and did advertisements

Maera is best known for participating in Splitsvilla 11 because of which she became a household name

Her hobbies include reading, painting and dancing

Maera is a professional dancer and has performed at public events and award functions

Maera Mishra has appeared in several television series like Bahu Begum, Udaan, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

The TV star loves to eat Italian food

Maera has also featured in music videos including rona Sikhade Ve and Soniya 2.0

Maera Mishra was in a relationship with Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan Suman

