Maera Mishra May 28, 2021
Maera Mishra, born in April 1990, hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
She belongs to a Hindu Brahmin family
The actor started her career as a model for popular brands and did advertisements
Maera is best known for participating in Splitsvilla 11 because of which she became a household name
Her hobbies include reading, painting and dancing
Maera is a professional dancer and has performed at public events and award functions
Maera Mishra has appeared in several television series like Bahu Begum, Udaan, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega
The TV star loves to eat Italian food
Maera has also featured in music videos including rona Sikhade Ve and Soniya 2.0
Maera Mishra was in a relationship with Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan Suman
