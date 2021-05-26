Lesser known facts about

Munmun Dutta

May 26, 2021

Munmun Dutta was born on September 28, 1987, in Durgapur, West Bengal

Munmun’s hometown is Kolkata in West Bengal

The actor completed her schooling from Oxford Model Senior Secondary School, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

She holds a degree in Masters of Arts in English from University of Mumbai

Munmun Dutta made her television debut in 2004 with the television series, Hum Sab Baraati

Munmun made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the movie, Mumbai Express

She was cast to play the character of Babita Krishnan Iyer in 2008 in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she has been a part of the series ever since

Her parents are both popular names in the regional singing industry and Munmun too has a liking for singing

Munmun Dutta is trained in classical music

Munmun has been crowned with local beauty pageants before making a career in the entertainment industry

