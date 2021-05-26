Lesser known facts about
Munmun Dutta
Munmun Dutta was born on September 28, 1987, in Durgapur, West Bengal
Munmun’s hometown is Kolkata in West Bengal
The actor completed her schooling from Oxford Model Senior Secondary School, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
She holds a degree in Masters of Arts in English from University of Mumbai
Munmun Dutta made her television debut in 2004 with the television series, Hum Sab Baraati
Munmun made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the movie, Mumbai Express
She was cast to play the character of Babita Krishnan Iyer in 2008 in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she has been a part of the series ever since
Her parents are both popular names in the regional singing industry and Munmun too has a liking for singing
Munmun Dutta is trained in classical music
Munmun has been crowned with local beauty pageants before making a career in the entertainment industry
