Lesser known facts about Rupali Ganguly April 30, 2021
Ganguly in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly as Anupama Shah
Rupali Ganguly was born into a Hindu Bengali family in Kolkata
She is the daughter of a very well-known director, Anil Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at the young age of only seven years old as a child artist in the movie, Saaheb (1985)
Rupali made her television debut with Sukanya (2002)
She rose to fame with her character of Monisha Sarabhai in the television series, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004)
The actor has given her voice for the animated movie, Dashavatar (2008)
She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Ashwin K Verma on February 6, 2013
Rupali Ganguly is a proud mother of a babyboy
She has appeared in many reality television series like Zara Nachke Dikha, Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron K Khiladi
For more updates of Rupali Ganguly, follow PINKVILLA