Lesser known facts about Surbhi Chandna May 03, 2021
Surbhi Chandna has been born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Surbhi has an education qualification in Master of Business Administration from Atharva Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
She made her acting debut by playing a cameo in the very popular television daily soap, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
The actor rose to fame with her female lead character of Annika Oberoi in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaz where she was cast opposite Nakuul Mehta
She has even appeared in the movie, Bobby Jasoos where she was cast to play the character of Aamna Khan
Surbhi has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award
Surbhi Chandna’s character of Ishani Arora in Star Plus’ Sanjivini gained her a lot of praises for her on-screen performance
She ranked fifth in the Eastern Eye’s Sexiest Asian Women List in 2019
Surbhi ranked ninth in the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World by Eastern Eye List in 2020
Surbhi Chandna ranked first in the Biz Asia Television Personality List in 2019
