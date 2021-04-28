Lesser known facts about

TMKOC cast

April 28, 2021

Jethalal is older than bapuji in real-life

Daya and Sunderlal are real-life siblings

Bhavya Gandhi (Tappu) was the highest-paid child artist in the Indian television industry

Atmaaram Tukaram Bhide is an engineer and a great singer in real-life

Popatlal is happily married and even has three children in real-life

Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer) initially started off as the writer of the show and was then offered to play this South Indian character

Tappu and Gogi are cousin brothers in real-life

Jethalal and Babita have worked together before TMKOC

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) was initially approached to play the character of Champaklal

Shailesh Lodha (Tarak Mehta) is a writer in real-life

