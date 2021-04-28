Lesser known facts about
TMKOC cast April 28, 2021
Jethalal is older than bapuji in real-life
Daya and Sunderlal are real-life siblings
Bhavya Gandhi (Tappu) was the highest-paid child artist in the Indian television industry
Atmaaram Tukaram Bhide is an engineer and a great singer in real-life
Popatlal is happily married and even has three children in real-life
Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer) initially started off as the writer of the show and was then offered to play this South Indian character
Tappu and Gogi are cousin brothers in real-life
Jethalal and Babita have worked together before TMKOC
Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) was initially approached to play the character of Champaklal
Shailesh Lodha (Tarak Mehta) is a writer in real-life
