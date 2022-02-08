Television
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 08, 2022
Longest running Hindi television serials
Heading 3
CID
CID commenced on January 21, 1998, and is India's longest-running television series. The show ran on Sony TV for 20 years. The last episode was telecasted on October 27, 2018
Image: IMDb
The comedy show has been entertaining people for 14 years, with over 3300 episodes. It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and first aired on July 28, 2008
Image: IMDb
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Kasautii Zindagii Kay, directed by Ekta Kapoor, was a popular television drama and the third longest-running Indian television series. The show's last episode aired on February 28, 2008
Image: IMDb
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
The show aired from April 25, 2011, to March 2, 2018, finishing a total of 2,063 episodes and becoming the second longest-running show on Colors TV
Image: IMDb
Sasural Simar Ka
The show premiered on January 12, 2009, and has since become the longest-running Indian television soap opera, with over 3,000 episodes aired
Image: IMDb
This daily soap aired for a total of seven years and is Colors TV's third longest-running Indian television series, with 1,549 episodes
Image: IMDb
Uttaran
The show had an eight-year run on Star Plus, airing from July 3, 2000, until November 6, 2008
Image: IMDb
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
The series premiered from October 16, 2000, to October 9, 2008, and completed and completed eight successful years
Image: IMDb
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof that Nora Fatehi loves glitter