Heading 3
Love is in the air feat Tejasswi-Karan
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 23, 2022
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Tejasswi and Karan are the most romantic couple in the industry
Capturing moments
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Tejasswi and Karan can’t get enough of each other and we can’t get enough of their chemistry
Picture perfect
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Painting the town in red and how! We are in love with this duo’s way of expressing love.
Partners Forever
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
The moment that broke the internet and melted many hearts! Ever witnessed sizzling chemistry like theirs?
Cuteness personified
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan and Tejasswi definitely make for a dreamy couple who look drenched in love
Subtle romance
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Here, both look smitten as they spend some quality time and show how a perfect relationship looks like
Travel Buddies
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Dishing out major relationship goals, the lovebirds have set new level of romance
Lost in love
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Look at them cherishing every bit of togetherness. Here, the duo takes a ride in the city
Love-filled moment
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Tejasswi and Karan look better together as they strike a pose for the picture
Better Together
Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
Tejasswi and Karan’s undeniable chemistry often proves that fairy tales do exist
Couple goals
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films