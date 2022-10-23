Heading 3

Love is in the air feat Tejasswi-Karan

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 23, 2022

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Tejasswi and Karan are the most romantic couple in the industry

Capturing moments

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Tejasswi and Karan can’t get enough of each other and we can’t get enough of their chemistry 

Picture perfect

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Painting the town in red and how! We are in love with this duo’s way of expressing love.

Partners Forever

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

The moment that broke the internet and melted many hearts! Ever witnessed sizzling chemistry like theirs?

Cuteness personified

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan and Tejasswi definitely make for a dreamy couple who look drenched in love 

Subtle romance

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Here, both look smitten as they spend some quality time and show how a perfect relationship looks like 

Travel Buddies

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Dishing out major relationship goals, the lovebirds have set new level of romance

Lost in love

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Look at them cherishing every bit of togetherness. Here, the duo takes a ride in the city

Love-filled moment

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Tejasswi and Karan look better together as they strike a pose for the picture

Better Together

Image source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

Tejasswi and Karan’s undeniable chemistry often proves that fairy tales do exist

Couple goals

