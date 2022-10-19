Heading 3
Magic Mom Moments: Debina and Lianna
Gayatri Nirmal
TELEVISION
OCT 19, 2022
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Baby Lianna in a cute tee, headband and rainbow skirt is all things adorbs. Momma Debina can’t get enough of her
Little Rainbow
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Lianna’s confident gaze at the camera makes mumma Debina proud. She captioned the post, “I can keep looking at your face … Aaand you are already looking at the camera”
Tweety Bird
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
This is Lianna’s first picture after successfully getting her ear pierced. Debina can’t get enough of her
Ear-piercing done right
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Lianna Choudhary celebrated her first Ganeshotav with mumma Debina, and they both looked pretty in their respective ethnic wears
Festive ready
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina and Gurmeet shared a picture of the sonogram along with daughter Lianna, and announced the news of their second pregnancy
Announcing second pregnancy
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina and Gurmeet got their little princess decked up in a fuchsia pink ethnic wear for her rice-eating ceremony
Li’l princess
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Lianna twins with her dearest daddy Gurmeet Choudhary and mommy Debina in Tri Colour on Independence Day
Cutie-pie in Tri Colour
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina Bonnerjee and her endearing sugar-pie hop onto the ongoing trends and even create some trends
Trendsetter duo
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Princess Lianna and Debina celebrate their pet Pablo’s birthday. Whose expressions are cuter? Pablo or Lianna?
Cake Time!
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Lianna is an exact replica of her mother, Debina Bonnerjee in this photo
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: INSIDE ALIA BHATT BABY SHOWER