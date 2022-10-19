Heading 3

Magic Mom Moments: Debina and Lianna

Gayatri Nirmal

TELEVISION

OCT 19, 2022

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Baby Lianna in a cute tee, headband and rainbow skirt is all things adorbs. Momma Debina can’t get enough of her

Little Rainbow

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Lianna’s confident gaze at the camera makes mumma Debina proud. She captioned the post, “I can keep looking at your face … Aaand you are already looking at the camera”

Tweety Bird

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

This is Lianna’s first picture after successfully getting her ear pierced. Debina can’t get enough of her

Ear-piercing done right

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Lianna Choudhary celebrated her first Ganeshotav with mumma Debina, and they both looked pretty in their respective ethnic wears

Festive ready

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina and Gurmeet shared a picture of the sonogram along with daughter Lianna, and announced the news of their second pregnancy

Announcing second pregnancy

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina and Gurmeet got their little princess decked up in a fuchsia pink ethnic wear for her rice-eating ceremony

Li’l princess

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Lianna twins with her dearest daddy Gurmeet Choudhary and mommy Debina in Tri Colour on Independence Day

Cutie-pie in Tri Colour

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina Bonnerjee and her endearing sugar-pie hop onto the ongoing trends and even create some trends

Trendsetter duo

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Princess Lianna and Debina celebrate their pet Pablo’s birthday. Whose expressions are cuter? Pablo or Lianna?

Cake Time!

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Lianna is an exact replica of her mother, Debina Bonnerjee in this photo

Like Mother, Like Daughter

