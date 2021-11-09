Nov 9, 2021
Television
Major controversies of Bigg Boss
Akshat Sundrani
Armaan Kohli was detained on the set of Bigg Boss 7 after co-contestant Sofia Hayat filed a complaint accusing him of abusing her during their time on the reality show
Armaan Kohli & Sofia Hayat(Source- Armaan Kohli Instagram)
It was one of the biggest spats in Bigg Boss history, and the actor was later released on bail
(Source- Sofia Hayat Instagram)
Zeeshan Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after being violent with Pratik Sehajpal (Source- Zeeshan Khan Instagram)
Zeeshan Khan & Pratik Sehajpal
After his eviction, he shared pictures of his injuries on social media, causing a huge uproar as many people supported him and deemed his eviction unfair(Source- Pratik Sehajpal Instagram)
The charming television actor stirred outrage after becoming angry with co-contestant Andy during a task on Bigg Boss 7
Kushal Tandon & Andy (Source- Kushal Tandon Instagram)
He was asked to leave the house because of his behaviour(Source- Andy Instagram)
Rashami Desai was apparently in a relationship with Arhaan Khan, but things fell apart on Bigg Boss 13
Rashami Desai & Arhaan Khan(Source- Rashami Desai Instagram)
She discovered that he had a son from a prior marriage that he had not told her about. This generated a great commotion, and people were taken aback(Source- Arhaan Khan Instagram)
KRK was the centre of attention in Bigg Boss season 3. His disagreement with designer Rohit Verma was the trigger for his eviction
Kamaal Rashid Khan & Rohit Verma(Source- KRK Instagram)
He was expelled from the show after throwing a bottle at Rohit Verma, instead striking actress Shamita Shetty(Source- KRK Instagram)
In Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz stated that his fellow participant, Simba Nagpal, made an Islamophobic remark against him and labelled him a terrorist
Umar Riaz & Simba Nagpal(Source- Umar Riaz Instagram)
This generated a massive commotion on social media, with people tweeting 'evict simba now' in response to his behaviour(Source- Simba Nagpal Instagram)
