Heading 3
Maniesh Paul's dashing blazer looks
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 09, 2022
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 host Maniesh Paul’s favourite outfit is blazer sets and he often flaunts his love for it. Here, the actor looks handsome in a red suit that he donned on a white shirt
Handsome Hunk
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Maniesh surely has an amazing fashion sense and there are no second thoughts about it. The star looks dapper as he strikes a pose in a mustard yellow blazer set
Dapper look
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
The JugJugg Jeeyo actor is nailing his all-black look like a pro and we are taking notes from him!
All black look
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Here, Maniesh sported a grey suit on a silk black shirt but what steals the limelight here is his candid smile which can surely swoon many hearts
Handsome boy alert
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Along with hosting, acting, and entertaining, Maniesh can also be tagged as the most stylish actor in the industry
Fun yet stylish
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Maniesh often experiments with his look and we are loving it all! The actor again managed to make a dashing appearance effortlessly
Dashing
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Maniesh yet again proves he is one of the smartest stars in the industry. Here, he opted for a blue blazer set and looks charming as he strikes a pose
Dressed to impress
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Maniesh looks stunning in a navy blue colour suit and can sweep anyone off their feet
Ready to rock
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Make way for the gentlemen as he is all set to impress you with his talent and style. Here, Maniesh looks classy in a striped linen blazer set
The gentleman look
Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Maniesh likes to maintain his style quotient and knows how to impress the fashion police with his many such dapper looks
The fabulous red
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nia Sharma in cut-out outfits