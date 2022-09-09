Heading 3

Maniesh Paul's dashing blazer looks

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

SEPT 09, 2022

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 host Maniesh Paul’s favourite outfit is blazer sets and he often flaunts his love for it. Here, the actor looks handsome in a red suit that he donned on a white shirt

    Handsome Hunk

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Maniesh surely has an amazing fashion sense and there are no second thoughts about it. The star looks dapper as he strikes a pose in a mustard yellow blazer set

    Dapper look

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

The JugJugg Jeeyo actor is nailing his all-black look like a pro and we are taking notes from him!

   All black look

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Here, Maniesh sported a grey suit on a silk black shirt but what steals the limelight here is his candid smile which can surely swoon many hearts

    Handsome boy alert

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Along with hosting, acting, and entertaining, Maniesh can also be tagged as the most stylish actor in the industry

     Fun yet stylish

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Maniesh often experiments with his look and we are loving it all! The actor again managed to make a dashing appearance effortlessly

    Dashing

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Maniesh yet again proves he is one of the smartest stars in the industry. Here, he opted for a blue blazer set and looks charming as he strikes a pose

   Dressed to impress

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Maniesh looks stunning in a navy blue colour suit and can sweep anyone off their feet

    Ready to rock

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Make way for the gentlemen as he is all set to impress you with his talent and style. Here, Maniesh looks classy in a striped linen blazer set

   The gentleman look

Image source: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Maniesh likes to maintain his style quotient and knows how to impress the fashion police with his many such dapper looks

    The fabulous red

