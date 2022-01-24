Television

Mohit Sehgal & Sanaya Irani’s excursions

Seychelles

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani have an undeniable love for beaches and frequently take exotic vacations

Mohit Sehgal Instagram

The couple planted a kiss in front of Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, and captioned it, "Who says only Paris is romantic?"

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

Dubai vacay

Titanic pose with a twist

The pair recreated the famous Titanic pose with a twist on a yacht in the Seychelles, captioning it, "When we were too lazy to stand and do the Titanic pose."

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

Birthday trip

Mohit took Sanaya to the mountains to celebrate her birthday in the perfect manner and the two appeared to be completely in love

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

The pair looked all smiles as they went on a forest bathing excursion in Goa

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

Forest Bathing

During their California vacation, Mohit went all goofy and snapped a crazy selfie with Sanaya

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

California

Winter wonderland

The pair planted a kiss in the midst of snow capped mountains and the picture appeared to be absolutely breathtaking

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

Mohit and Sanaya looked adorable as he held her in his arms in the midst of Switzerland's picturesque splendour

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

Switzerland

The duo looked absolutely lovely in their cosy attire as they enjoyed a bonfire night during their winter vacation

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

Bonfire night

Mohit and Sanaya looked at their happiest on the beach as they went to get some vitamin sea

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

Vitamin Sea

