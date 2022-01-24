Television
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 24, 2022
Mohit Sehgal & Sanaya Irani’s excursions
Seychelles
Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani have an undeniable love for beaches and frequently take exotic vacations
Mohit Sehgal Instagram
The couple planted a kiss in front of Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, and captioned it, "Who says only Paris is romantic?"
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
Dubai vacay
Titanic pose with a twist
The pair recreated the famous Titanic pose with a twist on a yacht in the Seychelles, captioning it, "When we were too lazy to stand and do the Titanic pose."
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
Birthday trip
Mohit took Sanaya to the mountains to celebrate her birthday in the perfect manner and the two appeared to be completely in love
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
The pair looked all smiles as they went on a forest bathing excursion in Goa
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
Forest Bathing
During their California vacation, Mohit went all goofy and snapped a crazy selfie with Sanaya
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
California
Winter wonderland
The pair planted a kiss in the midst of snow capped mountains and the picture appeared to be absolutely breathtaking
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
Mohit and Sanaya looked adorable as he held her in his arms in the midst of Switzerland's picturesque splendour
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
Switzerland
The duo looked absolutely lovely in their cosy attire as they enjoyed a bonfire night during their winter vacation
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
Bonfire night
Mohit and Sanaya looked at their happiest on the beach as they went to get some vitamin sea
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
Vitamin Sea
