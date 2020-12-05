Most watched and popular TV shows

December 05, 2020

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on Indian Television

It began its journey with Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik's (Karan Mehra) life

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV shows

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series is one of the shows that keeps creating a huge buzz everyday

Fans are in love with Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry in Naagin 5

Choti Sarrdaarni starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali and Avinesh Rekhi often tops the TRP chart

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most watched shows

Kundali Bhagya is also watched by almost everyone right now

Anupamaa is currently one of the most entertaining shows

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows of all time

Every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been a hit among the masses

The Kapil Sharma Show has also been one of the most entertaining shows

