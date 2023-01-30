Heading 3
Mouni Roy and Suraj's mushy moments
television
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 30, 2023
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are a sight to behold as they happily pose in ethnic outfits
Twinning in white
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar often create trends with their stylish looks and crisp fashion sense
Stylish on point
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrated new year together
Mushy hug
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are never shy of displaying their affection for each other
Love birds
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s adorable and endearing pics often create a buzz on social media
Hugs and kisses
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The couple got married in January 2021 and their first Karwa Chauth pics are all about warmth and love
Karwa Chauth celebration
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Don’t we love mushy romance?
Dance like no one is watching
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are avid travellers and love to explore new places
Vacay together
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look absolutely adorable as they share a warm hug with smiles on their faces
Together forever
