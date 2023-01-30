Heading 3

Mouni Roy and Suraj's mushy moments

television

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 30, 2023

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are a sight to behold as they happily pose in ethnic outfits

Twinning in white

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar often create trends with their stylish looks and crisp fashion sense

Stylish on point

KKK12 Sriti Jha’s elegant saree looks

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav are lost in love

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrated new year together

Mushy hug

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are never shy of displaying their affection for each other

Love birds

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s adorable and endearing pics often create a buzz on social media

Hugs and kisses

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

The couple got married in January 2021 and their first Karwa Chauth pics are all about warmth and love

Karwa Chauth celebration

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Don’t we love mushy romance?

Dance like no one is watching

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are avid travellers and love to explore new places

Vacay together

Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look absolutely adorable as they share a warm hug with smiles on their faces

Together forever

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here