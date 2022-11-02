Heading 3

Mouni Roy in bikini

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 02, 2022

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in a blue bikini has not only left us stunned but also made us crave a holiday.

Infinite isolation

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looks like a ray of sunshine in a stunning yellow bikini and oozes oomph as she strikes a pose in it.

Beauty Personified

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni manages to distract us away from the beautiful clear sky as she strikes a pose in a blue printed bikini.

Picture perfect

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

This picture is all about the sea, sand, and of course Mouni! She looks absolute babe in a blue and yellow bikini here.

Hotness Alert!

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress’s drop-dead gorgeous picture amidst this breathtaking view is just divine!

Stunner

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Mouni dazzles here as she strikes a pose in a pink high-waist beachwear. 

Beach babe

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Making jaw drops is what Mouni can do effortlessly, and we are amazed at how gracefully she flaunts her beauty and fit physique here.

Classy and Sassy

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Ever seen a real mermaid? Here it is! 

Mermaid

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Striking the mandatory water baby pose and doing it with extreme perfection. Mouni stuns here as she donned a pristine white bikini.

Water baby

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Ravishing in red

Mouni is raising the hotness quotient here as she strikes a pose in a red bikini and sports a red cape over it.

