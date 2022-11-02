Heading 3
Mouni Roy in bikini
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 02, 2022
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in a blue bikini has not only left us stunned but also made us crave a holiday.
Infinite isolation
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looks like a ray of sunshine in a stunning yellow bikini and oozes oomph as she strikes a pose in it.
Beauty Personified
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni manages to distract us away from the beautiful clear sky as she strikes a pose in a blue printed bikini.
Picture perfect
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
This picture is all about the sea, sand, and of course Mouni! She looks absolute babe in a blue and yellow bikini here.
Hotness Alert!
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress’s drop-dead gorgeous picture amidst this breathtaking view is just divine!
Stunner
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Mouni dazzles here as she strikes a pose in a pink high-waist beachwear.
Beach babe
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Making jaw drops is what Mouni can do effortlessly, and we are amazed at how gracefully she flaunts her beauty and fit physique here.
Classy and Sassy
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Ever seen a real mermaid? Here it is!
Mermaid
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Striking the mandatory water baby pose and doing it with extreme perfection. Mouni stuns here as she donned a pristine white bikini.
Water baby
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Ravishing in red
Mouni is raising the hotness quotient here as she strikes a pose in a red bikini and sports a red cape over it.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mirror selfie
queen Nia Sharma