Mouni Roy’s career timeline

In 2004, Roy appeared as a background dancer in the song "Nahi Hona" in Run
She started her career in 2006 with Ekta Kapoor’s drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, playing the role of Krishna Tulsi opposite Pulkit Samrat
She then participated and won the first season of Zara Nachke Dikha along with Karishma Tanna and Jennifer Winget
In 2011, she starred in the Punjabi movie Hero Hitler in Love
She attained fame after playing the role of Sati in Life OK's mythological series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev from 2011 to 2014
During that time she played the lead as Meera opposite Aditya Redij in Life OK's Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq in 2013
Mouni went on to establish herself as one of the most popular and highest paid television actresses with her portrayal of Shivanya, a shape shifting serpent in Kapoor's highly successful and hyped supernatural thriller Naagin 1
In the show's sequel Naagin 2 (2016–17), she reprised the role of Shivanya in a cameo and played a new lead role of Shivanya's daughter Shivangi, another shape shifting serpent
The immense popularity of Naagin resulted in the beginning of Bollywood offers for her, and she made her Hindi film debut ultimately with a starring role in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold alongside Akshay Kumar
Her debut movie was a critical and commercial success that also garnered her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination
In 2019, she ventured into singing with the remake single "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein"
Roy followed the success of Gold with an item number named "Gali Gali", it featured in the Hindi version of K.G.F: Chapter 1.The song became extremely popular, and she was praised for her dance. Since then, it has garnered over 3.5 billion views on YouTube
She then performed in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. The latter turned out to be a commercial success
In 2020, she appeared as a pregnant RAW spy named Uma Kulkarni in her first OTT feature film London Confidential. Though critics were not impressed by the film, they praised Mouni