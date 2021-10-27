oct 27, 2021
Mouni Roy’s risqué silhouettes
Mouni Roy has a sensuous style that effortlessly commands attention. Here, she looks phenomenal in this off-white bikini top and bottoms styled with a sarong wrapped around her waist
This is the beach look to die for! The actress makes a fashion statement by wearing her bikini upside down paired with a ruched skirt
The diva rolls out her charm in this thigh-high slit yellow dress
Striking a pose in a white one-shoulder gown, the starlet looks every inch the goddess. She accessorised her look with a stunning gold bracelet and rings
The ‘Gold’ actress looks bewitching in this luxe satin dress with a stunning thigh-high slit
We admire her easy-breezy style. Here, she looks uber-chic in this long front-slitted dress. The beauty amped up her look with white ankle-length boots
Here, she goes for a flirty pink satin dress featuring a square neckline and balloon sleeves from the brand Ozeqo
Again, the stunner upped the glam quotient in a beige crop top teamed with a pink sequin mini skirt from the label Soshai by Sofi
Mouni paints the town red in this romantic flared backless dress with cutout details over her waist
The diva is known for her glamorous choices and this bandeau top and bottom set, topped with a mesh dress, truly reflects her sense of style
